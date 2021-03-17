Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 1,375,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NILSY stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 63,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,605. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

NILSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

