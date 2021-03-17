Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $9,195,926. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.