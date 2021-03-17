Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 9,066 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of ABM Industries worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

