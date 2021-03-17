Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 70,000 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,980 shares of company stock worth $20,448,429 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.