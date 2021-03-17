Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,180.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 757,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 698,585 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,870,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

