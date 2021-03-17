Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CB opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

