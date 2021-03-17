Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Dorman Products worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

