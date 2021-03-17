Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

