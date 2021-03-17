Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

