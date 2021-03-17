Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

MCK stock opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $113.71 and a 12-month high of $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average is $169.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

