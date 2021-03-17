Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 901.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.