Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,113,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

