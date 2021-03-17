Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.21 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

