Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.22 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Barnes Group worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

