Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $547.18 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

