Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.40 Million Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Xperi worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

