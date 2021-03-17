Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

