Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of iRobot worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,359 shares of company stock worth $7,072,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

