Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Brady worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brady by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brady by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,396 shares of company stock worth $4,449,112 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

