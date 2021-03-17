Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.