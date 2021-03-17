Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 88,240 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

