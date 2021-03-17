Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBGU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

