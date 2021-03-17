Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,948 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after acquiring an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

