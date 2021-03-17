Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,308 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of PDC Energy worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

PDCE stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

