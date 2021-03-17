Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.55% of Wabash National worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after acquiring an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 261,659 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

