Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,785 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of TransAlta worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 136,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

