Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 179,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.