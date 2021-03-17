Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 26,353 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 164.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.