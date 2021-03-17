Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 32,620 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

