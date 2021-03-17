Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 36,470 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

