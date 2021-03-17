Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,814 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

