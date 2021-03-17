Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 81,561 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,561 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

