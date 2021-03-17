Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,464 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,187 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Autodesk by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

ADSK opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

