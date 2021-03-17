Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,743 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.