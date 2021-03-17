Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research firms recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.