Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.61

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 17184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

