pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $29.83

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $281,459.65 and approximately $39,719.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.83 or 0.00051298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

