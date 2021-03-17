PumaPay (PMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.38 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

