Pundi X Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $810.51 million and $177.62 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.