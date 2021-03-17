Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) (LON:PUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 113.10 ($1.48). Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PUR.L) shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 22,037 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.48.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

