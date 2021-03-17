Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

