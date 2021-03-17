Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

ECL stock opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

