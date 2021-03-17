Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $115.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.08 million. Q2 posted sales of $92.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $489.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $597.02 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,808 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

