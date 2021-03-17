QAD (QADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect QAD to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QADA stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

