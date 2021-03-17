QAD (QADB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. QAD has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

