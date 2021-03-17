Qcash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $608.54 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $608.54 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

