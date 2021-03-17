Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

