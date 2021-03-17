Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Qorvo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.