qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Pfizer makes up 2.9% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 920,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.