qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 574 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $37.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,046.86. 33,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,032.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,756.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

